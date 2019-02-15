Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Kings Mountain Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Kings Mountain Baptist Church
Charlotte Jones Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Charlotte Jo Jones, 82, passed away on February 13, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born in Mitchell County, NC, to the late Floyd Everette Buchanan and Belle Frye Buchanan. Charlotte was a longtime member of Kings Mountain Baptist Church. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds around her home. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband, Ted for 55 years. Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years: Ted Jones of the home; son: Michael Scott Jones and wife, Lisa of Kings Mountain; grandchild: Harley Jones of Gaffney, S.C.; sister: Mary Davis of Shelby.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Kings Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Whitesides officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 prior to the service in the sanctuary of Kings Mountain Baptist Church.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 15, 2019
