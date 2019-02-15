|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Charlotte Jo Jones, 82, passed away on February 13, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born in Mitchell County, NC, to the late Floyd Everette Buchanan and Belle Frye Buchanan. Charlotte was a longtime member of Kings Mountain Baptist Church. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds around her home. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband, Ted for 55 years. Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years: Ted Jones of the home; son: Michael Scott Jones and wife, Lisa of Kings Mountain; grandchild: Harley Jones of Gaffney, S.C.; sister: Mary Davis of Shelby.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Kings Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Whitesides officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 prior to the service in the sanctuary of Kings Mountain Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 15, 2019