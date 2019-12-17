|
GREER- Christopher Conley Balltzglier, age 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 14, 2019. A gentle giant of a man who loved God and his word a:nd loved sharing that with others. He was a gifted preacher, singer and could sell anything. He adored his children, Kristen Williams and husband Travis Williams and grandchildren Lincoln Conlee and Ivey Grey of Liberty, SC , Micah Balltzglier of Shelby and Austin Balltzglier of Shelby. He was a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all who loved him so much. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his parents, Donald Wade Balltzglier and Carrell Braswell Balltzglier of Forsyth, Ga. and siblings Don Balltzglier Jr and wife, Kay Kay of Tyler, Texas, Natalie Condrey and husband, Johnny of Woodstock, GA and Mark Balltzglier and wife, Amber of Forsyth, GA. and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Hope Community Church with Rev. Skip Allen and Dr. Johnny Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 9:30 am until 11:00am before the service.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 17, 2019