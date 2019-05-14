|
|
Buren Christopher Meade, 58, went home to be with the Lord, May 12, 2019 at home.
He was born March 28, 1961, in Cleveland County to Elizabeth "Sis" Meade Griffin and the late Buren Jimmy Meade.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sandy Towery Meade, sister, Tracy Burton of Shelby; brother-in-law, Sam Towery of Shelby; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Walter and Charisse Griffin of Martinsburg WV; special cousin, Warren Smith of Shelby; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chris loved and cherished his two fur babies Speckle and Boo.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Chad Meade; mother-in-law Martha S. Moore; father-in-law Sonny Towery; grandparents, Rev. Andy and Ivy Meade and Era Fortenberry and a brother-in-law, Shawn Burton.
Chris was a deacon and faithful member, and treasurer of Elliott Memorial Baptist Church for over thirty-seven years.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church from 11:00AM until 12:00 Noon.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday 12:00 Noon at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Yelton officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 14, 2019