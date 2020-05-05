Home

SHELBY: Christopher "Chris" Scott Mull, 30, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. A native of Orange County, FL, he is the son of Kenneth and Lova Bishop Mull of Shelby. Chris was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, and loved his kids, fishing and working on cars. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Kyle and Zack Mull; daughters, Ava and Alayah Mull; sister, Tiffany Wood and husband James; fiancée, Amy Gomes; grandparents, Ken and Mary Mull of Kings Mountain, and Jim and Kathy Bishop of Shelby; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Bo Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 5, 2020
