Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Harvest Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Harvest Church
1927 - 2019
Christine Jackson Obituary
Ms. Christine McCombs Jackson, 92 of 505 Piedmont Ave. Shelby, NC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby. A native of Darlington SC, she was born on May 28, 1927 to the late Charlie and Gertha Taylor McCombs.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy McCombs and Charlie Ray McCombs (Mary) both of the home, Dorothy Jackson of Charlotte, NC, Willis Jackson (Alma) of Gastonia, NV, Nathaniel Jackson (Anie) of Owens Mills, MD and Thomas Jackson (Tosha) of Gastonia; three sisters, Alean McCombs of Shelby, Jennie Lee James of Augusta, GA and Annie Lee Johnson of Shelby; seventeen grandchildren; forty-five great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM Faith Harvest Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 18, 2019
