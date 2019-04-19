Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Changers Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Changers Church
Shelby, NC
CHERRYVILLE - Christine Pettyjohn Morris, 69, of 1250 Shelby Highway in Cherryville, departed this life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

A native of Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Golden Pettyjohn, Sr. and Beaunetter Barnes Pettyjohn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at noon at Changers Church in Shelby.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon Saturday and additional times at her home.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2019
