Christopher Carson
Christopher Bernard "Chris" Carson (32) of Shelby, NC entered his heavenly home on Friday, June 12th, 2020.

Chris was born December 14th, 1987 in Shelby, North Carolina to Mary and Bernard Carson.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Cora and Charlie Fernandez and aunt Angie Mauney and survived by grandparents Lora Mae and Borders Mauney.

Chris will always be loved and cherished by his son, Lennox "Da Peanut" Reece Carson; a brother and two sisters, Keenan Lathers, Melanie Dockery and Paula Dockery; along with many beloved aunts, uncles, very close cousins and a nephew.

Arrangements entrusted to Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service and burial to be at Salisbury National Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-0624
