Christopher Donald McSwain, 33, of Polkville, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on September 18, 1986, he was the son of Vicki Beckom McSwain and the late Donald Ray McSwain.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Tifani McSwain Dorsey and husband, Tyler of Rutherfordton and Brandi McSwain Davis and fiancé, Denny Challis of Linwood and nephews and nieces, Jayson White and wife, Ashlyn, Donivan White, Kaylah Davis and Ainsley Dorsey.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.