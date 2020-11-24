1/1
Chrtis Pearson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chrtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Dean Pearson, age 63, passed away on November 20, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Betty McKee of Shelby, NC, a brother, Michael Pearson and wife Kay of Lexington, SC, and three nieces, Kristy Anderson and Kelly Anderson, both of Lexington, SC and Kiley Pearson of Tacoma, WA, two uncles Harry McKee and Jerry Pearson, and an aunt, Brenda Davis.

Born in Cleveland County, NC on September 18, 1957, Curtis was the son of the late Roger Dean Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith and Earl Pearson and maternal grandparents, Ora and Horace McKee, and one uncle, Dean McKee.

Curtis loved to play golf. His favorite team was the South Carolina Gamecocks. Curtis was a one of a kind, son, brother, and uncle, who will be forever missed by his friends and family.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved