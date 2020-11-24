Curtis Dean Pearson, age 63, passed away on November 20, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Betty McKee of Shelby, NC, a brother, Michael Pearson and wife Kay of Lexington, SC, and three nieces, Kristy Anderson and Kelly Anderson, both of Lexington, SC and Kiley Pearson of Tacoma, WA, two uncles Harry McKee and Jerry Pearson, and an aunt, Brenda Davis.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on September 18, 1957, Curtis was the son of the late Roger Dean Pearson. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith and Earl Pearson and maternal grandparents, Ora and Horace McKee, and one uncle, Dean McKee.
Curtis loved to play golf. His favorite team was the South Carolina Gamecocks. Curtis was a one of a kind, son, brother, and uncle, who will be forever missed by his friends and family.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.