KINGS MOUNTAIN - Clara Ann Wood, 90, died peacefully, Monday, December 9, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain.
Clara was the rock of her family.
She was a native of Cleveland County, the daughter of the late Floyd Yates and Jennie Payne Ross.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Kurtis Dalton Floyd, John Chaney and Clinton Wood; brother, Glenn Ross; and sister, Fay Gladden.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Floyd and husband Ralph Ellingsen, and Jennie Floyd Caldwell, both of
Kings Mountain; sons, Michael C. Floyd and wife Colette of Virginia, Patrick Floyd of Kings Mountain; 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; two great-great Grandchildren; sister, Beryl Hambright of Grover; and brother, Jim Ross of Kings Mountain.
Funeral Services to celebrate Clara's Life will be held 2 pm, Thursday December 12, 2019, at Second Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, with Rev. Dennis Pruitt officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 11, 2019