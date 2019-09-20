|
|
SHELBY- Clarence Black, 70, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Atrium Main in Charlotte.
The family will receive friends 5:30-7:30pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 20, 2019