LAWNDLE - Clarice Reichard Hoyle, 89 of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Reichard Gantt. She was a member of Palm Tree United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hoyle worked many years for the Cleveland County School System as a cafeteria worker and bus driver.
She loved cooking and baking for her large family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Miles (M.F.) Hoyle, Jr.; two sons, Larry and Allen Hoyle and two sisters, Beatrice Gold and Pat Whitaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim Laughlin and husband, John of Lawndale; three sons, Miles Hoyle and wife, Debra of Lawndale, Marvin Hoyle and wife, Kitty of Lawndale and Reggie Hoyle of Lawndale; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Atkins of Lawndale; two sisters, Jo Ellen Sprusansky of Shelby and Frances Cameron of Ohio and a brother Bill Gantt of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Maryann Hoyle, Joseph Hoyle, Christie Fortenberry (Billy), Skylar Miller (Spencer), Brittney Terry (Nate), Michelle Jordan (Ty), Rodney Hoyle (Lacie), Charles Laughlin, Jennifer Cabaniss (Ben) and Kimery Laughlin, Amanda Hoyle, Ashley Stevens (Bradley) and Allison Hoyle; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family will have a private visitation at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be privately held at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Nichols officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial may be made to Palm Tree United Methodist Church, PO Box 157, Lawndale NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 19, 2020