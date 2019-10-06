Home

Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 286-2304
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
View Map
Clayton "Truman" Keller Obituary
FOREST CITY, NC- Clayton "Truman" Keller age 85 passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Oak Grove Health Care in Rutherfordton, NC.
A native of Rutherford County, Truman was retired from the U.S. Army and was very active in the senior citizens groups of Rutherford and Cleveland Counties.
He is survived by one sister, Bonnie Beheler and her husband Grady Cannon; one sister-in-law, Lillian Keller; nephew Ricky Keller and wife Vicki and their children Tara and Justin; nephew Michael Beheler and wife Amy and their children Jarisa, Ashley, and Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Pearl Collins Keller as well as one brother, T. J. Keller.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Crowe's Funeral Chapel with Rev. Bruce Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by The Rutherford County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Keller will be laid to rest in the Western North Carolina Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Crowe's Mortuary 118 College Ave. Rutherfordton, NC 28139 is assisting the family of Clayton "Truman" Keller.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 6, 2019
