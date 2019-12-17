|
Mr. Cleve Eugene Brintley, 71, of 2029 Kingston Road, Kingstown, NC departed this life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on September 30, 1948 to the late Dolphus Brintley and Lillie Mae Corry Brintley.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Temple Holiness Church in Grover, NC. Burial will take place at Shoal Creek Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 17, 2019