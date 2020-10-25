Clevie Whisnant Spangler, age 100, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct 23, 2020 and to be with her beloved late husband, Ralph R. Spangler.

Born in Cleveland County she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Nettie Warlick Whisnant, graduate of Polkville High School and Charlotte Business School. Before her marriage she was employed at the Federal Reserve Bank in Charlotte.

A longtime member of Double Shoals Baptist Church she taught Sunday School for many years, having the ladies Sunday School Class named in her honor. Additionally, she served on various committees in church.

Over the years, Mrs. Spangler served with several organizations and on boards where she has been honored and awarded for her service.

In addition to her husband and her parents she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Ginger Spangler, a granddaughter Abigail Spangler and her twelve brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a son, Ronald Spangler, and two daughters, Margie Christopher and her husband, Stephen, Mary Ann Lattimore and her husband, Dobbin all of Cleveland County. Her family includes four grandchildren; Beth Sibley of Charlotte, Josh Spangler and wife Brooke of Charlotte, Katie Earl and fiancé Daniel Shires of Double Shoals, Elizabeth Kurdewan and her husband Ryan of Raleigh and four great grandchildren; Bryce and Taylor Spangler of Charlotte, and Cooper and Parker Earl of Double Shoals. Other survivors include special neighbor Greg Earl, faithful employee Franklin Degree, sister-in-law Maude Whisnant and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm on the front lawn of Double Shoals Baptist Church with Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair, and because of COVID limitations wear a mask and follow social distancing.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church at 318 Old Mill Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or to the Ralph and Clevie Spangler Scholarship, Gardner Webb Christian Service Organization, P O Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC. 28017-9980.

The family wishes to thank the team from Hospice and caregivers Deborah Mayfield, Paula Reynolds, Nakia Laney, and Alesha Williams for the care given during Mrs. Spangler's confinement.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Fallston are providing services to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store