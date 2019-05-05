|
Mr. Clifton Monroe Sims was born on April 9, 1933 in Cleveland County, NC. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Atrium Health – Cleveland in Shelby,NC. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Lillie Daniel Sims.
Mr. Sims was an honorary member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Shelby, NC where he was a great supporter of the pastor, youth and congregation of the church.
In addition to his parents, Clifton was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Sims Portee and brothers, John, Robert and Joe Sims.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 62 years, Hazel Joann Lattimore Sims; three children, Harold M. Sims, Sr. (Deller), Howard Gene Sims and Flora Ann Sims; step-daughter, Romaine Lattimore Oates (Sherwood); his brothers, George Sims (Beatrice), Tyree Sims (Sarah), Matthew Sims (the late Helen Sims), Charles Sims, Bill Sims (the late Pearl Sims) and James Sims (the late Louise Sims); three grandchildren, Harold M. Sims, Jr., Shamar Finney and Kimberly C. Wheless (Michael); three step-grandchildren, Dellar Lattimore, Havvetta Lattimore and Shawtee Oates; nine-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Paula Sims; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Sims and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church Lawndale. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM on Monday and at other times at the home of his son, Harold Sims,Sr. 2755 Philadelphia Road Lawndale, NC. Condolences can be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 5, 2019