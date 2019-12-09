|
SHELBY- Rev. Clinton Padgett, age 84, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born on January 29, 1935 in Elberta, AL, he was the son of the late William Lee Padgett and Irene Hallman Padgett. He served a lifetime of ministry, with 20 years of missionary service in Costa Rica, as well as pastoring churches in both Alabama and South Carolina and was most recently on staff with Elizabeth Baptist Church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and was torn between Auburn and Alabama (it depended on who was doing better). He loved Southern Gospel Music, and was always ready with a joke.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers; McLeon, Howard, Hill, and Eddie Padgett and one sister, Ruth Hughes.
Rev. Padgett is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Hobbs Padgett, four children; Mark Padgett and wife Maritza of San Jose, CR, Sharon Padgett Wilson and husband Bruce of Shelby, Nathan Padgett and wife Ann of Powell, TN, Douglas Padgett and wife Sharron of Dayton, TN, seven grandchildren; Kevin Padgett, Michael Padgett, Ryan Padgett, Stacy Wharton, Rachel Padgett, Karyn Collins, and Olivia Padgett, as well as two sisters; Elizabeth Coesens, Edna Holloway, one brother Leroy Padgett and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rit Varriale, Rev. David Oliphant officiating. The family will receive friends during a reception in the Christian Life Center following the service.
Memorials may be made to: Elizabeth Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry 301 N. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Rev. Padgett.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 9, 2019