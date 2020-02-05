|
SHELBY - Clyde Hoyle Bowen, age 88, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cleveland Pines in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on July 30, 1931 he was the son of the late Hoyle Clifton and Dehlia Blanton Bowen. Clyde was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church where he formerly served as an usher. He served in the U. S. Army for three years during the time of the Korean War. Clyde was a plant manager for J. P. Stevens for a number of years, working his way up to that position starting out in purchasing. He enjoyed playing tennis and played until he was in his 70's. In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by an infant sister, Mildred Bowen; a brother, Albert Bowen; a granddaughter, Cayla Vickery.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Humphries Bowen; a son Greg Bowen and wife Jan of Walterboro SC, and Van Bowen and wife Wanda of Taylors SC; a sister, Ruth Preston of Shelby; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Keith McKinney officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the sanctuary.
Memorials can be made to: Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917 Boiling Springs NC 28017 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 5, 2020