KINGS MOUNTAIN- Clyde "Shotgun" Hardin, 91, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
A native of Cleveland County, Clyde was the son of the late Darwin and Iva Howell Hardin. He served in the Airforce, during the Korean War Conflict. Early in his life, he had a passion for dirt track racing, later opening Hardin's Body in 1963, and operated until 2005.
Clyde was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, and was an active member of Gideons International, Kings Mountain Camp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Millen Hardin. He is survived by his son, Mike Hardin and wife Linda of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Clint Hardin and wife Brooke of Spartanburg, and Matt Hardin and wife Karen of Kings Mountain; great grandchildren, Declan, Laney and Roan Hardin; faithful friend, and like a son, James Harrelson and wife Lisa of Kings Mountain; and special friends, Vivian Duncan and Jim Leigh.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Monday, October 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. John "Chip" Sloan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the sanctuary. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International Kings Mountain Camp, PO Box 1231, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
FUNERAL HOME- Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 20, 2019