Clyde Marshall Willis, 81, of Sharon Circle in Shelby, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Testa Hospice House.
Born March 20, 1938 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Carmie Marshall Willis and Lillie Mae Newton Willis. He was retired as a mason contractor and was a member of the Cleveland County Homebuilders Association. Mr. Willis was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where he was Chief Usher, Deacon and served on multiple committees.
In his spare time he showed love and passion for his family and friends as well as the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step mother, Myra Blanton Willis and a brother, Johnny Ray Willis.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Price Willis; a son, Danny Willis and wife, Gale of Shelby; a daughter, Angie Bradley and husband, Marty of Shelby; four grandchildren, Amy Patterson, Katie Bradley Ingle, Matthew Bradley and Jake Willis; four great-grandchildren, Myla and Allie Ingle, Sarah and Andrew Patterson and four sisters, Christine McMurry of Shelby, Sue Pittman of Mountain View, Mary McCarey of Youngsville and Mildred McMurry of Polkville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale and Mr. Danny Gantt officiating.
Burial will follow in Norman's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 10, 2019