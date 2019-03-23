|
|
Charles Mitchell "C.M." Williams, 79 of Hickory Nut Road, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born March 11, 1940 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Willie W. Williams and Macie Walker Williams. He was retired after 28 years of service from ABF Freight Company. Mr. Williams was a member of Plainsview Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a member of the Baptist Men and taught Joe Bingham's Sunday School Class for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Reeves Bolduc.
Survivors include his wife of fifty nine years, Virginia Eaker Williams; three grandchildren, Daron Reeves, Natalie Bolduc and Nicole Bolduc and a sister, Kathleen Millen of Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Plainsview Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Plainsview Baptist Church with Dr. Ernest Speagle officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 23, 2019