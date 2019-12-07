|
|
SHELBY- Colby Lane Harris age 2, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Atrium Cleveland. He was born in Cleveland County on January 20, 2017. Colby was loved and will be missed by many. He touched a great deal of people in his life. Colby is preceded in death by great grandfather, Clyde Donald Harris and Bobby Joe Mitchell.
Colby is survived by his parents, Autumn Harris and Sharod Mitchell both of Shelby; two brothers, Sharod Mitchell Jr.,and Waylen Jay Hillman of the home; a sister, Chloe Houser of the home; grandparents, Tim Harris and Crystal Harris of Shelby, Dawn Harris "Moo Moo" of Shelby, Bobbie Mitchell of Mooresboro, and George Wiggins of Morganton, and Angela Shook of Stoney Point; great grandmother, Jeanette Harris of Shelby, Nancy Richter of Stoney Point, and Patricia Mitchell of Mooresboro; great grandfather, Kenny Wilker of Baltimore MD.; seven uncles and four aunts; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church at 2:00pm with Bishop Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. Quiet hour will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 7, 2019