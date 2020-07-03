KINGS MOUNTAIN - Elizabeth Coleen Kiser, 92, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on July 1, 2020, at Peak Resources in Cherryville.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC, daughter of the late Z. A. and Annie Champion Ellis and was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Kiser and her daughter, Dian Kiser. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, NC and owner/operator of the Minit Grill for many years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many. She had a gift from God for loving and caring for others. Her dedication, loyalty and service to her family and friends is unmatched. Coleen had a passion for gardening, flowers and nature. She saw beauty in all of God's creation and humanity. She will truly be missed by many.
Survivors include son, Danny Kiser and wife Hilda, Kings Mountain; brothers, Buford Ellis and wife Nancy, Shelby, Donald L. Ellis and wife Lois, Grover; sister-in-law: Patsy Barnes, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren: Jeffrey, Mechelle and Russell; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Mountain Rest Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Pruitt and the Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor officiating.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 120 Linwood Rd Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or Hospice of Cleveland Co, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.
