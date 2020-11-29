I loved my uncle Coleman with all my heart. Him an the love of his life, my aunt Brenda always had me when I was growing up. They spoiled me like crazy an treated me as I was their own daughter!! Whenever u saw them 2 together u almost always saw me!!! I will never forget him an he will always be in my heart!!! Ur finally with ur great love!!! An also with my Angel baby Gabrielle Lee Dixon, please hold her tight for me until I can be with u all again. Love always, ur lil Britt

Brittany, Danny,Kenzie, Brianna, Nevaeh Dixon

