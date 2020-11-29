1/1
Coleman Wilson
SHELBY- Coleman Wilson, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 6, 1949, he was the son of the late George Pinkney and Virginia Louise Blanton Wilson. Coleman was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. He worked in the Spinning department at Doran Mills for over 30 years. Coleman was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Coleman is preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow Wilson, Albert Wilson; and a sister, Barbara Hardin.
Coleman is survived by a daughter, April Waller of Cherryville; a son, Neil Wilson of Monroe; two brothers, George Wilson Jr. of Cherryville, Harold Wison and wife Diana of Shelby, three sisters, Katie Bell and husband Broadus of Shelby, Betty Overcash and husband Larry of Maiden, and Janet Enloe of Seaford Delaware; step daughter, Melanie Houck and husband Jimi of Lyman SC; eight grandchildren, Matthew Waller and wife Holly, Joseph Waller, Sarah Waller, Kayla Wilson, Eric Wilson, Bailey Wilson, Megan Fisher, Morgan Lockaby; and a great grandson, Barrett Wilson.
Memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M .Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Macky Turner officiating. The family will receive friends outside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Marsha Hilton
Friend
November 28, 2020
Linda Gail Curry Hamrick
Classmate
November 27, 2020
I love an miss u. Until we can meet again!!!
November 27, 2020
I loved my uncle Coleman with all my heart. Him an the love of his life, my aunt Brenda always had me when I was growing up. They spoiled me like crazy an treated me as I was their own daughter!! Whenever u saw them 2 together u almost always saw me!!! I will never forget him an he will always be in my heart!!! Ur finally with ur great love!!! An also with my Angel baby Gabrielle Lee Dixon, please hold her tight for me until I can be with u all again. Love always, ur lil Britt
Brittany, Danny,Kenzie, Brianna, Nevaeh Dixon
Grandchild
