SHELBY- Coleman Wilson, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 6, 1949, he was the son of the late George Pinkney and Virginia Louise Blanton Wilson. Coleman was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. He worked in the Spinning department at Doran Mills for over 30 years. Coleman was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Coleman is preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow Wilson, Albert Wilson; and a sister, Barbara Hardin.
Coleman is survived by a daughter, April Waller of Cherryville; a son, Neil Wilson of Monroe; two brothers, George Wilson Jr. of Cherryville, Harold Wison and wife Diana of Shelby, three sisters, Katie Bell and husband Broadus of Shelby, Betty Overcash and husband Larry of Maiden, and Janet Enloe of Seaford Delaware; step daughter, Melanie Houck and husband Jimi of Lyman SC; eight grandchildren, Matthew Waller and wife Holly, Joseph Waller, Sarah Waller, Kayla Wilson, Eric Wilson, Bailey Wilson, Megan Fisher, Morgan Lockaby; and a great grandson, Barrett Wilson.
Memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M .Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Macky Turner officiating. The family will receive friends outside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.
The family ask that friends please leave them a message on the guest registry which is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
