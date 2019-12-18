|
KINGS MOUNTAIN – Connie Lee Hamm, age 75, of Kings Mountain transitioned from this life Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hall G. and Irene Strickland Belk and her loving boyfriend, Homer Kale.
She leaves behind her sons, Jimmy (Christie) and Michael; a sister, Amie Mae Propst; a brother, Johnny (Linda) Belk; six grandchildren and her dog Suzy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 120 Linwood Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 18, 2019