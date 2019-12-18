Home

Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
120 Linwood Road
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
120 Linwood Road
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Connie Hamm Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN – Connie Lee Hamm, age 75, of Kings Mountain transitioned from this life Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hall G. and Irene Strickland Belk and her loving boyfriend, Homer Kale.

She leaves behind her sons, Jimmy (Christie) and Michael; a sister, Amie Mae Propst; a brother, Johnny (Linda) Belk; six grandchildren and her dog Suzy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 120 Linwood Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 18, 2019
