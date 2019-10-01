|
SHELBY - Connie Lou Hardin Hoyle, age 71, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by her family, at home. Born in Cleveland County on August 27, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Lou Hardin. Connie was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She enjoyed painting and was an animal lover especially, beagles.
Connie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Doug Hoyle; three sons, Dusty Hoyle and wife McCall of Dahlonega, Ga. Dereik Hoyle and wife Rhonda of Shelby, and Wes Hoyle and wife Randall of Brevard; five grandchildren, Jacob Hoyle, Beattie Hoyle, Taner Hoyle, Trey Hoyle, Cora Hoyle.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights, Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Hope's Chest, Inc., 1042 Sam Lattimore Rd., Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Hoyle.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 1, 2019