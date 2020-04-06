|
|
Mr. Contino Edward Culbreth, 49, of Shelby, NC departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. He was born on July 9, 1970 in Cleveland County, NC to James Edward and Jan Black Culbreth.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Culbreth will be private. Mr. Culbreth can be viewed at the funeral home on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 5:00- 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as well as Monday, April 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at 302 Wingate Court in Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 6, 2020