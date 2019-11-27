|
Corine McDowell Cabaniss was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, to Bob McDowell and Edna McAfee McDowell on May 6, 1916.
She was blessed with five siblings (Pauline, Lorine, Matthew, Mary Ellen, and Sara Lee).
She came into this world when the twentieth century was still in its youth, and she witnessed nearly all the incredible changes and developments that have come to this nation from that time into the twenty first century.
She was educated at Green Bethel School and joined Green Bethel Baptist Church at an early age. She joined Shiloh Baptist Church in 1950 and served in the following capacities: Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Youth and Children's Choir Director, Mission Department Leader, BTU Director, Vacation Bible School Teacher and Deaconess.
She was married to the late Paul Cabaniss. They became the guardians of Ronald Harrill when he was 5 1 /2 years old during his first year of school. She truly thanked God for blessing her family with Ronald who brought her much joy. Ronald's marriage to Denise Dillingham Harrill brought added blessings of grandchildren: Kenyon, Aaron and Nathan.
She worked various positions to support her family. She came from the farm in 1938 and secured her first job in Shelby with the Cohen family and worked in their home for 20 years. She became Shelby's first black salesclerk when she began working at Cohen's Department Store during 1959 where she was employed for 13 years. She was also employed at King's Department Store, Roses' Store and retired from Goodwill at the age of 92. Altogether, her work record included 70 years of regular employment.
She was able to maintain and drive her own car until the age of 99 ½ years of age. Shiloh Baptist Church family honored her with a 100-year birthday celebration with family, friends and wonderful memories of her long lifetime in May 2016.
She received numerous awards and recognition for her dedicated community service. She served continuously in the NAACP and served on the City of Shelby Human Relations Council.
In 1959 she was chosen Woman of the Year by the Shelby Negro Woman's Club.
In May 1984, she was crowned Cleveland County's Ms Senior Citizen.
On the afternoon of November 25, 2019, the Lord called her home after a span of 103 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and all five siblings. She is survived by one son Ronald Harrill, daughter in law Denise Harrill and three grandchildren, Kenyon Mauney, Aaron Harrill and Nathan Harrill; one step-daughter, Gail Alexander and her children and grandchildren; two nephews, Kenneth Phillips and Melvin Phillips; the entire Cabaniss, Edwards and Roberts families; an extended family member, Anita Cohen Grey and a host of additional nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jamaal Edwards officiating.
Burial will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at the church on Friday.
Due to the holiday, the family will also receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel and additional times at her home, 824 Fredrick St. Shelby throughout the day on
Wednesday.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 27, 2019