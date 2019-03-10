Home

Dockery's Funeral Home - Shelby
605 Buffalo Street
Shelby, NC 28150
704-419-2395
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Pentecostal Holiness Church
125 W. Zion Church Rd
Shelby, NC
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pentecostal Holiness Church
125 W. Zion Church Rd
Shelby, NC
Corine D. Hopper


Corine D. Hopper


1926 - 2019
Corine D. Hopper Obituary
Ms. Corine D. Hopper 92 entered into her final resting place March 7,2019 at Peak Resources of Shelby NC. She was born May2,1926 in Cleveland County to the late Lee Alice Davis and Pat Rollings.
Mother Hopper loved going to church and giving God praise and she enjoyed going to Quartet programs far and near. Mother Hopper enjoyed playing her bass drum on Sunday mornings and going to yard sales.
The family will be receiving at Chanda Gadsden 212 South Fork Dr. Shelby Services at Pentecostal Holiness Church, 125 W. Zion Church Rd Shelby Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2PM Reflections will be at 1:30.
Dockery's Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 10, 2019
