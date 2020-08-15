LAWNDALE - Corine Clark Lee, 79, of 112 Cotie Rd. Lawndale, NC departed this life on Monday, August 13, 2020 in Shelby, NC.
She was born on July 14, 1941 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Richard and Ada Pounds Clark.
Mrs. Lee was a longtime member of Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church. She was employed with Cleveland Mills for a number of years until their closing. She spent her time working and caring for others until her death. She was the "cab driver" for many people carrying them around to do their life's necessities. She was a true example of love.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee; two daughters, Priscilla Lee and Veronica Thompson; siblings, Richard Clarks, Jr., Frances Surratt and Martha Stewart and a grandson, Jonathon Moses.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her children, Dwayne Thomas Lee, (Yolunda), Carl Jerome Lee (Carla) and Angela Moses (Lorenzo) all of Shelby, Shannon Lee of Lawndale, NC and Rita Vinson of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, John Clark (Betty) and Robert Clark (Pat) both of Lawndale; sisters, Velma Vinson (James) of Iron Station, NC, Eunice Wimbush of Lawndale, NC, Mae Katherine Williams of Vale, NC and Christine Morgan of Columbus OH; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eva Vinson, Minnie Vinson (Carl Lee) and Robbie Lee; special friend, Martha Clark and a host of nieces,, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Lee will be limited to her immediate family. A reception of friends will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church from 12:30 until 2:30 PM. She will be place in the church at 12:30 PM to begin viewing.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com
. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.