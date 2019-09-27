|
Corinne McSwain Turner, age 103 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Jimmy Turner (Carolyn), grandchildren, Robert Turner and wife Shayne of Cherryville, NC, Gwen Bivins and husband Donnie of Shelby, NC, Mary Lynn Teague and husband Michael of Cherryville, NC, Dale Turner of Shelby, NC, Charles Turner and wife Donna of Lawndale, NC, Eddie Turner and wife Rhonda of Tallahassee, FL, and Tammy Royster and husband Chris of Kernersville, NC, twelve great grandchildren, fourteen great great grandchildren, and one great great great grandson.
Born June 22, 1916 in Cleveland County, Corinne was the daughter of the late O.L. McSwain and Cora Blanton McSwain and was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Forest Turner, two sons, Roger Turner and Jimmy Turner, three brothers, Carver McSwain, Wade McSwain, and Eul McSwain, and five sisters, Grace Barnette, Macie Bumgardner, Ruby Williams, Ray Ware, and Sue Rayburn.
Corinne was a dedicated member of New Hope Baptist Church. She served as a former Sunday school teacher, training union leader, former president of Women's Missionary Union, and bible school worker. Corinne enjoyed making and distributing needlepoint crosses as an outreach to teach the world that God loved them. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and most of all, spending time and caring for her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 2621 Blacksburg Road, Earl, NC, conducted by Rev. Jim Brackett and Rev. Russ Bradley. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2621 Blacksburg Road, Earl, NC 28038.
