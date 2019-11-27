|
SHELBY - Courtney Táshea Brown, 33, of 1344 Earl Road, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
She was born on March 31, 1986 in Cleveland County, NC to Pamela McDowell Woods and Fredrick Lewis Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Faith Harvest Church at 12:30 PM. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 12:30 PM at the church.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery Shelby, NC.
