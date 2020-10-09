Curtis Mauney, 66, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

He was born Sept. 13, 1954, to the late Clyde and Juanita Mauney. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Alan Mauney.



Curtis was a simple man who loved the Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved playing golf and was a member of the senior golf group at Twin Oaks. Above all he was a family man. He loved to watch his grandkids play a sport of any kind, as long as he was there. He loved to joke, smile and make everyone feel welcome. Curtis never met a stranger.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Renee Mauney; a daughter, Whitney Tomlin (Nick) and a stepson, Jeremy Martin (Teressa); two sisters, Janis Wright (Rick) and Judy Roddick (Dale). Curtis leaves behind his five grandchildren: McKenzie, Samuel and Mylee Martin as well as Maggie and Will Tomlin.



Curtis will lie in state today, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held today, at 11 a.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.



Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Curtis's name can be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.



