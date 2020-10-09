1/1
Curtis Mauney
Curtis Mauney, 66, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
He was born Sept. 13, 1954, to the late Clyde and Juanita Mauney. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Alan Mauney.

Curtis was a simple man who loved the Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved playing golf and was a member of the senior golf group at Twin Oaks. Above all he was a family man. He loved to watch his grandkids play a sport of any kind, as long as he was there. He loved to joke, smile and make everyone feel welcome. Curtis never met a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Renee Mauney; a daughter, Whitney Tomlin (Nick) and a stepson, Jeremy Martin (Teressa); two sisters, Janis Wright (Rick) and Judy Roddick (Dale). Curtis leaves behind his five grandchildren: McKenzie, Samuel and Mylee Martin as well as Maggie and Will Tomlin.

Curtis will lie in state today, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held today, at 11 a.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Curtis's name can be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Published in Shelby Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
OCT
10
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
7048737223
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
I am sure that Curtis and Larry will enjoy finding each other and swapping jokes!=•
Linda Spangler
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 9, 2020
Renee, I am so very sorry to learn of your loss. My heart goes out to you. Please now I am thinking of you and your family your family and will be praying for for the Lords guidance and love to be with you.
Cindy Souther
October 8, 2020
I have fond childhood memories of Curtis. He was such a good looking family man he will be missed.
Jonan Shelton
October 8, 2020
Renee, Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time. As my friend and colleague, my thoughts and prayers are for you and your family.
Bob Jenkins
October 8, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our paryers are with you all.
Bowen Collision Center Inc
October 8, 2020
Renee, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family, and keeping you in my prayers. Take care.
Gary Carter
October 8, 2020
My golfing buddy. Going to sure miss you. Had a blast at baseball spring training last spring. Tell the lord to get you one of those sausage hot dogs we had at the Yankee game!!!! Bobby Stein
Bob Stein
Friend
October 8, 2020
Russell Cross
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Russell Cross
October 8, 2020
Curtis was a childhood friend of whom my memories are very good Ill miss my friend
David Cabaniss
October 8, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
a loved one
October 8, 2020
Whitney, We are sorry on the passing of your father Curtis. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers!
Brenda Robbins
October 8, 2020
Renee, I am so sorry to hear about Curtis passing away. I am shocked. He was such a nice guy You, and your entire family, are in my thoughts and prayers
Dan Scott
