|
|
SHELBY - Cutler Scott Dillon, age 62, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Cabell County, West Virginia on November 26, 1956, he was the son of the late Albert and Opal Beatrice Dent Dillon. Cutler was a member of Laurel Haven Baptist Church in Morganton, where he served on the audit committee. He was a field service Supervisor for 19 years at Recore Electric in the RCT division in Gastonia. Cutler was a Master Mason and Past Master for Fallston Masonic Lodge # 356 A.F.& A.M. and Buena Vista Lodge #60 A.F.& A.M. in West Virginia where he was the youngest Master at that time. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and received his 33rd degree in October 2007. Ritualistic in many degrees, most of his time in the Schottish Rite served as a degree Master in 2008 through 2011. Served as assistant director of work 2011 through 2016, served as assistant director of sound 2016 to present. He was a member of the Gastonia Commandery #28 Knights Templar York Rite. Cutler is also a member of the Fallston Eastern Star #282 and he serves as Worthy Grand Patron of North Carolina Order of the Eastern Star. He also was a member of the Shelby Amateur Radio Club, "SARC". Cutler loved people and being with his family. He enjoyed going to Masonic meetings, Eastern Star meetings and gathering with his SARC buddies. Cutler's motto was, "Believe in God, Believe in Family and Believe in the Eastern Star."
In addition to his parents, Cutler is preceded in death by, 5 brothers, John Dillon, Lee Dillon, Don Curry, Homer Curry and William Robert Dillon; 5 sisters, Dorothy Dillon Weeks, Ernestine Anderson, Estelle Vickers Kulakowski, Wanda Dillon Wilson, Florence Clifford; and an infant granddaughter, Miranda Dillon.
Cutler is survived by his wife of 22 years, Gayle McCracken Dillon, 5 sons, Scott Dillon and Christine, Jeremy Dillon, Joseph Dillon, Curtis Dillon all of West Virginia, and Bryant Owens and wife Jessica of Gastonia; 2 daughters, Polly Dillon, Vanessa Dillon both of West Virginia, Kristin Church and husband Andrew of Virginia; 3 brothers, Clyde Dillon and wife Louella of Ohio, Dwight Dillon and wife Elaine of KY, Albert Dillon Jr. of West Virginia; a sister, Carolyn Sue Napier and husband Paul of West Virginia, Edie Chalfant and husband Ernie of Florida, Joann Terbot of New York; 15 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; special nieces, Winnie Weeks Jeyes and Ruth Ann Lyons as well as a host of other loving nieces and nephews; and his beloved Parrott, " Roy".
Funeral service with Masonic Rites and Eastern Star Rites will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Cherrryville with Rev. Ed Lawing officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to: NC Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship Fund, PO Box 97, Thomasville NC 27261 or Masonic and Eastern Star Home Foundation LLC, 700 S Holden Road, Greensboro NC 27407 or Masonic Home for Children at Oxford 600 College Street, Oxford NC 27565.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 10, 2019