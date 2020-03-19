|
|
SHELBY - Cynthia Jeter Moses, 78, of Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Atrium Health-Mercy in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Lincoln County, NC on May 5, 1933 to the late Earl Jeter and Robbie Ashley Jeter.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
A graveside service will follow at Eskridge Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends other times at 785 Kenmore Street Shelby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boy's & Girl's Club.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Martha Isler Pruitt
Martha Sue Isler Pruitt, 85, 32 Fridy Street, Blacksburg, SC, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
The Gore family is serving the Pruitt family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 19, 2020