Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Graveside service
Following Services
Eskridge Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Cynthia Moses


1933 - 2020
Cynthia Moses Obituary
SHELBY - Cynthia Jeter Moses, 78, of Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Atrium Health-Mercy in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Lincoln County, NC on May 5, 1933 to the late Earl Jeter and Robbie Ashley Jeter.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A graveside service will follow at Eskridge Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will also receive friends other times at 785 Kenmore Street Shelby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boy's & Girl's Club.

Martha Isler Pruitt

Martha Sue Isler Pruitt, 85, 32 Fridy Street, Blacksburg, SC, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

The Gore family is serving the Pruitt family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 19, 2020
