Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mull's Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Mull's Memorial Baptist Church
Dale Eva (Barnett) Lail


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale Eva (Barnett) Lail Obituary
Dale Eva Barnett Lail, 55, of Ellenboro, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born August 15, 1963 in Hampton, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Winford Lee Barnett and Thelma Queen Barnett. She was employed at Curtis Wright Flight Systems and attended Sharon United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Butch Lee Barnett.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Richard "Rick" Dean Lail and a brother, Paul Edward Barnett of Fallston.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday at Mull's Memorial Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be 7:00 PM, Thursday at Mull's Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Scott officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Rick Lail, PO Box 671, Polkville, NC 28136.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 5, 2019
