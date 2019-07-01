|
|
Mr. Dale Rae Pendleton, Sr., 82, of 3322 Polkville Road, Shelby went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Testa Family Hospice House.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Robert Paul and Mary Dee Gettys Pendleton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Joseph and infant twin Dill Kay.
He was a barber and entrepreneur for over 50 years and a member of Polkville United Methodist Church, where he served as former church trustee and Sunday school teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Richard Pendleton; one son Rae Pendleton and wife Donna of Lawndale, NC; three daughters Camellia Ann Pendleton of Morganton, NC and special caregivers Sandy and Eddie Plank of Vale, NC; Libby Wright and husband Carson of Amelia Island, FL; and Crystal
Pendleton of Shelby, NC. Six grandchildren Michael Pendleton and wife Beth of Fallston, NC; Jason Pendleton and wife Lisa of Shelby, NC; Layla Russ and husband William of Lawndale, NC; Dillon Wright of Fallston, NC; Casey Wright of Spartanburg, SC; and Jeremiah Pendleton of Shelby, NC. Five great grandchildren Maura, Mackenzie, and Marissa Pendleton of Fallston, NC; Xavier Burns of Lawndale, NC; and Delilah Pendleton of Shelby, NC. One brother Rev. Keys Pendleton and wife Becky of Polkville, NC; one sister Gayla Hamby and husband Wayne of Morganton, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and special companion Kaylee Bugg.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at Polkville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at Polkville United Methodist Church with the Revs William Lovelace and Keys Pendleton officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home,PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home of Fallston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 1, 2019