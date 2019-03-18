|
SHELBY- Daniel "Dan" Wesley Stinchcomb, 63, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Willow Ridge Nursing Center in Rutherfordton. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Odies Clarence and Shirley Sisk Stinchcomb. He is survived by his brothers, Kim and Scott Stinchcomb of Shelby; and cousins, Tammy Dodson of Wilmington, and Bobbi Gibson of Nashville, Tenn. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
