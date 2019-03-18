Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Stinchcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Stinchcomb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dan Stinchcomb Obituary
SHELBY- Daniel "Dan" Wesley Stinchcomb, 63, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Willow Ridge Nursing Center in Rutherfordton. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Odies Clarence and Shirley Sisk Stinchcomb. He is survived by his brothers, Kim and Scott Stinchcomb of Shelby; and cousins, Tammy Dodson of Wilmington, and Bobbi Gibson of Nashville, Tenn. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now