SHELBY- Daniel Hayes Overstreet, 75, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Juanita and Wilbur Overstreet.
Dan graduated from Landon High School, Jacksonville, and went on to serve four years in the Air Force, one in Vietnam.
Dan travelled to various cities as a General Manager in minor league baseball for many years. He was featured in articles in Readers Digest and Sporting News. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as a Minor League Manager of the Year.
As Owner, Editor and Publisher of the local racing newspaper, Racing Journal, for 16 years Dan enjoyed visiting racetracks and businesses interviewing many with his gift of gab. He loved meeting people and sharing a joke. Dan never met a stranger.
He is a member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. He is also a member of American Legion Post 82, Shelby.
Dan is survived by his spouse of 32 years, Rae of the home; step-daughter, Mary Cabaniss; granddaughter, Carrie Cabaniss;, adopted daughter, Aimee Hendricks, all of Shelby; sister Linda (David) Orr, of Green Cove Springs Fl; niece, Anita Vandergriff; great nephews, Stephen and Michael Vandergriff, of Jacksonville, and nephew, David Orr, Jr. of Bonita Springs, Fl.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at a later date in Sunset Cemetery
FUNERAL HOME: Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com