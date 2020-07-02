LAWNDALE - Danny Wayne Helms, 58, of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Burke County, on November 10, 1961, he was a son of the late Robert Helms and Betty Bright Moses. He was a co-owner and operator of Tire Specialists of Morganton for a number of years and was the owner of Helms Restoration of Lawndale. He was a member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Phillip Bright and Paul Bright.
He is survived by Montrose Cooke Helms of the home, sister, Marie Hutchins (TA) of Connelly Springs; and two nieces, Amber Bright of Vale and Joy Greene (Bryan) of Lincolnton.
The graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 9:00 am at Carpenters Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Allen officiating.
Due to COVID restriction social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carpenters Grove Baptist Church,1002 Carpenter's Grove Church Rd., Lawndale, NC 28090 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
