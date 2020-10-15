1/
Danny Mauney
SHELBY - Danny Edward Mauney, 71, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Atrium Health of Shelby. A native of Cleveland County he was the son of the late Mildred Kennedy. Danny was a Vietnam veteran serving faithfully as a Marine. He was a long time resident of Washington, D.C. where he worked for the Smithsonian Museum for many years. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his grandmother Minnie Fraser. He is survived by his sister, Amy Phillips and husband Robert of Maryland; and brother, David Mauney of Florida.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
