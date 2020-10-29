Darrell Burette Sinkler was born on October 30, 1965 in the Bronx, NY to the late Helen Hunt Akers and Bufford Brenner. Our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2020 at his residence in Shelby, NC. As an infant, his mother passed away but God had a plan and he was immediately brought to Shelby to be cared for in the loving and nurturing home of his aunt and uncle, Novella and Manning Sinkler becoming their son.
Darrell was a 1984 graduate of Crest High School where he played football. He was a life-long sports enthusiast and was a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Raiders, the Miami Hurricanes Football and the Duke Blue Devils Basketball teams. Shortly after graduating from high school, Darrell joined the US Navy and served honorably for four years. Upon returning to North Carolina, he lived for a time in Charlotte, NC before eventually making his way back to Shelby.
Darrell held a variety of jobs but was best known for being a barber at Fresh Cutz where he worked since the early 1990's. In addition, he was a bail bondsman for a number of years. Darrell was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where he joined at an early age. A quiet and reserved person by nature, Darrell was always delighted in the presence of children. He loved them and they loved him and he was adored by all his nieces and great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Cherishing his memory, his parents, Manning and Novella Sinkler of Shelby, NC; a sister, Selena Grace Sinkler Rodgers of Cherryville, NC; two brothers, Dennis Chico Sinkler (special friend, Angie Surratt) of Charlotte, NC and Maurice J. Akers of Denver, CO; three nieces, Denise Kee, Nicole Sinkler and Danielle Griffin (Adam); two great-nieces; four great-nephews; his aunt, Claudette Williams of Shelby, NC and a host of special cousins, other relatives and friends.
The service for Darrell Sinkler will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020. A memorial service for the public will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Darrell B. Sinkler can be sent to the Leona Neal Senior Center, Food Pantry at 100 T. R. Harris Drive, Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.