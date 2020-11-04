SHELBY - Darrius Steven Hughes, 15, died Friday, October 30, 2020. He was a native of Cleveland County. Darrius was an outgoing young man who never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, where he would ride his dirt bike, or anything with wheels. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Julia Bertholf. He is survived by his grandfathers, David Bertholf and Steve Hughes, both of Shelby; father, Derek Hughes of Bessemer City; uncle, Isreal Hughes of Laurinburg, NC; cousins, Hunter Hughes, Laycee Hughes, Matthew McCarthy, and Kindal Grace Hughes. A memorial service will be held 3 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Josh Fail officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Face mask are required for those attending the visitation and service.
Aquamation services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com