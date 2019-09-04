|
SHELBY - Datha London, 100, formerly of Shelby, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Autumn Care of Fayetteville, NC.
Born in Cleveland County on February 21, 1919, he was the son of the late Morgan Nelson London and Cora Lee Gordon London. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II in the Pacific theatre. He was retired from
Hoechst Celanese. Mr. London was a member of the Lafayette Street United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, board member, Pastor-parish council member and church treasurer.
He was a founding member of the Cleveland County Senior Golf Association and served as its president.
He is also preceded in death by his wife Hazel Willis London; three brothers, Morgan Nelson London, Jr., Dwight L. London, and Clarence E. London; and four sisters, Dot Willis, Betty Hede, Ruth Bunn and Pauline
Dochterman.
He is survived by his daughter, Lou London Wagner and husband Richard; son Datha Gary and fiance'e Lucy McMurry Ward; four grandchildren; Adam Jackson, Meredith Homlotis and husband Brad, Elizabeth London and Rebecca Butcher and husband Dustin; and four great grandchildren, Joseph and Emily Homlotis and Reagan and Abagail Butcher.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to7:30pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lafayette Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Owens officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made in Mr. London's name to Cape Fear Valley Hospice, 3400 Walsh Parkway, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28311 or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 4, 2019