Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette Street United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Datha London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Datha London


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Datha London Obituary
SHELBY - Datha London, 100, formerly of Shelby, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Autumn Care of Fayetteville, NC.

Born in Cleveland County on February 21, 1919, he was the son of the late Morgan Nelson London and Cora Lee Gordon London. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II in the Pacific theatre. He was retired from

Hoechst Celanese. Mr. London was a member of the Lafayette Street United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, board member, Pastor-parish council member and church treasurer.

He was a founding member of the Cleveland County Senior Golf Association and served as its president.

He is also preceded in death by his wife Hazel Willis London; three brothers, Morgan Nelson London, Jr., Dwight L. London, and Clarence E. London; and four sisters, Dot Willis, Betty Hede, Ruth Bunn and Pauline

Dochterman.

He is survived by his daughter, Lou London Wagner and husband Richard; son Datha Gary and fiance'e Lucy McMurry Ward; four grandchildren; Adam Jackson, Meredith Homlotis and husband Brad, Elizabeth London and Rebecca Butcher and husband Dustin; and four great grandchildren, Joseph and Emily Homlotis and Reagan and Abagail Butcher.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to7:30pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lafayette Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Owens officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made in Mr. London's name to Cape Fear Valley Hospice, 3400 Walsh Parkway, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28311 or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Datha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now