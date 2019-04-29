Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
David Blando Clary Obituary
David Blando Clary, 77, passed away on April 27, 2019.
He is survived by a son, David Neil Clary and wife Teresa of Plymouth, NC, three grandchildren, Kelsie Clary of Shelby, NC, Carley Clary and Morgan Clary of Plymouth, NC, a sister, Shirley Pruett and husband Roy of Shelby, NC, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Clary of Shelby, NC.
Born in Cleveland County in 1941, Mr. Clary was the son of the late Blando Clary and Myrtle Anthony Clary. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda White Clary, and four brothers, Ben Clary, Henry Clary, Bill Clary, and Alvin Clary.
Mr. Clary was a proud member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. He was a founding lifetime member of Shelby Rescue in which he started service in the early 1960s. David was a proud recipient of the distinguished award, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Blando as he was known, was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 12:30pm. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28152 or Shelby Rescue Squad, 827 W Marion St, Shelby, NC 28150.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 29, 2019
