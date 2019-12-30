|
|
Mr. David Franklin Carter, Sr., 85, of Polkville, passed away Saturday, December 28 at Hospice. Born in Cleveland County on June 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Charlie Carter and Della Ramsey Carter. He was retired from Stone Cutter Mill and was a member of Polkville Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son in law, Ricky Sentell; 4 sisters, Frances White, Joyce Hubert, Virginia Foster, and Eloise Dysart; 4 brothers, John Carter, Tom Carter, Bud Carter, and Jimmy Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Beaver Carter of the home, two daughters, Barbara Bumgardner and husband Dennis of Polkville, and Kathy Sentell and friend Bob Tallent of Casar, and one son, David Franklin Carter, Jr. and wife Debra Cook Carter of Havlock.
He is also survived by sisters Martha Bridges of Lawndale and Betty Champion of Mooresboro, sister in law, Shirley Beaver Grier of Polkville, and brother in law, SA Beaver of Polkville. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Robbie Bumgardner, Leslie Bumgardner Phillips, Hunter Bumgardner, Jamie Carter, Crystal Bracebridge, Annie Sentell, Jessica Robbins, Shelly Brana, Kenneth Carter, and Josh Carter, as well as 24 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Polkville Baptist Church and at other time the family will be at the home of Barbara Bumgardner, 2759 Carla Drive, Polkville, NC.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Polkville Baptist Church with the Revs. Will Davis, Dale Byrd, and Rick Hamrick officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the cemetery of Polkville Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Polkville Baptist Church, PO Box 245 Polkville, NC 28136 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 30, 2019