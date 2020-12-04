1/
David Clary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMDEN, S.C. – Funeral service for David Glenn Clary, 68, will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Camden, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Steve Lee will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Clary passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Shelby, N.C., he was the son of Avis Cartee Clary and the late Charles Clary. He was a retired trucker and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Patricia Ann Arrants Clary; mother, Avis Clary of Shelby, N.C.; children, Wesley Clary of Shelby, N.C. and Christopher Edge of Yoncalla, Oreg.; sister, Leanne Clary of Shelby, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tiffany Dawn Jackson.

Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved