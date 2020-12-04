CAMDEN, S.C. – Funeral service for David Glenn Clary, 68, will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Camden, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Steve Lee will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Clary passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Shelby, N.C., he was the son of Avis Cartee Clary and the late Charles Clary. He was a retired trucker and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Patricia Ann Arrants Clary; mother, Avis Clary of Shelby, N.C.; children, Wesley Clary of Shelby, N.C. and Christopher Edge of Yoncalla, Oreg.; sister, Leanne Clary of Shelby, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tiffany Dawn Jackson.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.