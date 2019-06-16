|
|
SALISBURY - David Michael Forbes, 69, formerly of Leland, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at home after a long battle with cancer.
David was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army (82nd Airborne) during 1967-1970. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and member of Vietnam Veterans of America.
He was an industrial electrician, working on power plants in NC. He worked for private electrical companies in the Wilmington area.
David enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting, wood-working, gardening and ATVing. He was a member of Grace Community Church in Leland, NC.
David is survived by his wife, Carol Ann St. Pierre; daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Grady; sons, Michael (Deanna) Forbes and Aaron (Felicia) Patenaude; sister-in-law, Deb (Ric) Rizzardini; brother-in-law, Paul (Marcia) St. Pierre; and seven grandchildren. He was "Uncle David" to Clarence "Bubba" Edmonds.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144, with full military honors.
Carolina Cremation is assisting the Forbes family.
Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 16, 2019