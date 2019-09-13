|
David Gardner Jr., 66, affectionately known as Ricky, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10.
Born in Kings Mountain, NC, Ricky lived in Marietta, Georgia for many years.
Ricky's services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Kings Mountain at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Viewing and greeting the family will be from 1:00-2:00. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Gardner Sr., brother Jasper Petty, and Jimmy Petty.
He leaves behind to cherish fond memories, his mother, Katherine C. Gardner of Kings Mountain, NC,
His brothers; Michael Gardner (Doris) and Steve Gardner (Silvia), both of Gastonia, NC, and Carl
"Eddie" Gardner (Betrice) of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Cynthia Addison (Donald) of Kings Mountain, NC, Wanda Gardner of Gastonia, NC, and Brenda Degree of Kings Mountain, NC. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences at Jwgill.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 13, 2019