KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- David Herbert Jones, 59, of Kings Mountain, NC, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Cleveland County NC, he was the son of the late Harris C. and Nellie Bridges Jones. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter Subrina Jones and sister Nellie Carole Conley. David was a fixer in the textile industry. He was an avid UNC TarHeel and Carolina Panthers fan. He was a member of Second Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He loved to fish and read.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sherry Short Jones, Kings Mountain, NC; Brother: Darrell Jones, Polkville, NC: Sisters: Teresa Lovette, Kings Mountain, NC; Felicia Wray, Shelby, NC and many dear nieces and nephews. Also by his beloved pet companion: Princess.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December, 4, 2019, 2:00 PM, Second Baptist Church, Kings Mountain with the Rev. Dennis Pruitt officiating.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
NTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church 2020 Fund 120 Linwood Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
